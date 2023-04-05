scorecardresearch
Supply chain faces major attacks: Crypto platforms targeted

Reportedly, the infected app might have access to DigiCert certification,

Going by sources, Crowdstrike is an American cybersecurity technology company
As per reports, Kaspersky, a cybersecurity platform, informed that an attack in the supply chain resulted in the addition of a backdoor in computers globally, among which only 10 computers has been affected, stated Cointelegraph. Sources revealed that the attack targeted cryptocurrency platforms. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, on March 29, 2023, Crowdstrike reported that an unwanted action has been identified in the 3CX softphone and 3CXDesktopApp. It is also expected that this action included “beaconing to actor-controlled infrastructure, deployment of second-stage payloads, and in a small number of cases, hands-on-keyboard activity,” added Cointelegraph.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack from an Advanced Persistent Threat, perhaps even state-sponsored, that ran a complex supply chain attack and picked who would be downloading the next stages of their malware,” 3CX , a Cyprus software company commented further. 

Furthermore, the affected 3CX application has been largely found in Brazil, Germany, Italy and France. It is also expected the infected app might have access to DigiCert certification, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 13:57 IST

