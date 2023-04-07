Sentiment retrieves $870,000 worth stolen funds from hacker

Sentiment, a lending protocol, has been able to reclaim funds from the recent attack through presenting the hacker a $95,000 worth bounty, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Sentiment utilised Arbitrum to forward a message to the hacker of providing $95,000, on account of funds getting returned by April 6, 2023. It’s believed that the protocol also offered the money to the person who’ll be able to locate and prosecute the culprit.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Taylor Monahan, developer, MetaMask, stated that the hacker gave back nearly 414 Ether, totalling to $771,000. Reportedly, the hacker returned an additional 51.75 ETH to the Sentiment recovery address. Sources suggest that around $500,000 were lost as funds, but later it was found that the number amounted to approximately one million dollars.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the incident is considered familiar to Euler Finance hack. On April 4, 2023, Ethereum protocol made a deal with the hacker to give nearly 90% of hijacked funds post being offered a bounty.

