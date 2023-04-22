Rising trends in NFTs

By Vijay Pravin Maharajan

Non-Fungible Tokens have revolutionized the world of digital art over the past three years. These are unique, digital items stored on distributed ledgers called blockchains. A surge in popularity has resulted in NFTs, as they have become an innovative way for artists to monetize their work for collectors to own unique pieces of digital art. Transforming assets into NFTs can increase liquidity and expand the market further, as the millions of gamers who invest countless hours can now monetize their efforts. The rise of NFTs is meteoric, and in just a few years, the market for NFTs has gone from practically non-existent to capitalizing on the market worth billions of dollars.

Though it experienced a dip in the latter half of 2022, the market dropped dramatically and ended with annual revenues near $2.5bn. The first half of 2023 shows signs of recovery, with the trading volume hitting $946 million in the first half of January 2023, the highest number since June 2022.

What’s ahead for NFTs this 2023? Let’s have a quick rundown of the rising trends outlined below.

The adoption of NFTs by mainstream industries has increased

NFTs are gaining significant attention and adoption thanks to high-profile sales and auctions of NFT-based artworks, sports collectibles, and other items. This has contributed to an increased interest in NFTs by mainstream industries, including music, gaming, sport, and fashion. The mainstream industries want to capitalize on the way to monetize digital content and create a more direct relationship between creators and their audience. The music industry holds record sales of 2.1 million NFTs sold, while it’s predicted in lieu of recent events that the market size for sports is expected to increase post hitting 2.2 billion dollars in 2022.

Integration with Metaverse platforms

NFTs are powerful when integrated into metaverse platforms enabling new possibilities for ownership, trade, and interaction within virtual environments.

NFTs don the hat of metaverse real estate, wherein people interact with a virtual world or space using VR tech. This is done through ownership of the virtual real estate in the metaverse, asset management in the meta-universe, verification, and authentication of virtual properties, revenue generation, and governance.

Environment-friendly NFTs

There’s a rise in the use of environment-friendly NFTs designed to have a lower carbon footprint. These environmentally friendly NFTs use blockchain technology based on Proof-of-stake rather than proof of work.

The criticism of NFTs is the potential negative impact on the environment due to the energy required for blockchain transactions. In 2023, we can see more environment-friendly solutions under development, such as those that use proof-of-stake instead of proof-of-work algorithms.

Growth in fractional ownership of NFTs

Fractional ownership in NFTs has been on the rise in recent years. It allows multiple people to own a single NFT, with each owner holding a percentage of the asset’s value.

This makes NFTs more accessible to a broader range of buyers, as the cost of owning an entire NFT can be prohibitively high for many individuals.

The primary benefit of Fractional ownership of NFTs is that it allows for greater liquidity in the market. Instead of being tied to a single owner, an NFT can be traced among multiple investors.

Increase in Cross-Chain Interoperability

Interoperability is the ability of different systems or technologies to work together seamlessly while in Web3.0, it is the ability of NFTs to be used across other blockchains.

Increasing the interoperability of NFTs is essential for the growth and adoption of the technology. Allowing NFTs to be used and traded across different platforms opens up new possibilities for creators, collectors, and investors alike.

Securing NFTS

The NFTs are increasingly and so is the potential scams and frauds associated with it.To secure your NFTs here are few measures :

Choose a secure wallet that’s specifically designed to hold NFTs

Use a strong password to ensure that you lock your wallet safely.

Analytical tools are being used increasingly to combat wash trading, fraud, and to provide accurate valuations of NFTs as technology advances.

Although NFTs have several concerns, it’s clear that it is here to stay. They have already transformed the world of digital art and have the potential to disrupt the traditional art market in ways we are beginning to understand. As technology evolves and new use cases emerge, it will be interesting to see how NFTs continue to shape the world of art and beyond.

The author is founder and CEO, bitsCrunch

