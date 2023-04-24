Radix Babylon public network to include a Web3.0 interoperability protocol

As per reports, Web3.0 interoperability can help to build a safe and adjustable decentralized ecosystem for improving user experience, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Radix, a layer-1 protocol, has collaborated with LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, to include LayerZero in the Radix Babylon public network. It is expected that this joint venture will improve the exchange of assets and cross-chain communication in Radix.

Also Read TransUnion to provide DeFi-based credit scoring facilities

Sources revealed that with the interoperability protocol, different dApps can work together and increase the features that they usually offer, added Cointelegraph. It is believed that this can allow the addition of a decentralized finance protocol in a non-fungible token platform, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is expected that the joint venture will be launched by the second half of 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to launch gold-pegged digital currency

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn