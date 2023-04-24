scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Radix Babylon public network to include a Web3.0 interoperability protocol

Reportedly, with the addition of interoperability protocol different dApps can work together

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, the collaboration of Radix with LayerZero will be launched by the second half of 2023
Going by sources, the collaboration of Radix with LayerZero will be launched by the second half of 2023

As per reports, Web3.0 interoperability can help to build a safe and adjustable decentralized ecosystem for improving user experience, stated Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Radix, a layer-1 protocol, has collaborated with LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, to include LayerZero in the Radix Babylon public network. It is expected that this joint venture will improve the exchange of assets and cross-chain communication in Radix.   

Also Read

Sources revealed that with the interoperability protocol, different dApps can work together and increase the features that they usually offer, added Cointelegraph. It is believed that this can allow the addition of a decentralized finance protocol in a non-fungible token platform, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read

Furthermore, it is expected that the joint venture will be launched by the second half of 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 14:04 IST

Stock Market