OpenZeppelin Defender collaborates with Coinbase’s Base network  

As per reports, OpenZeppelin Defender, a smart contract security platform has included Coinbase’s Base network which will allow Web3.0 developers on Base to get access to automatic security tasks, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 19, 2023, OpenZeppelin will be able to use the Defender software for making timelocks and multi-signature admin contracts, enable Relayers to contain keys and sign transactions along with creating automated “sentinels” to monitor the blockchain and react when events occur.

Sources revealed that earlier the Defender application was only available on Ethereum(ETH) and was not included in the Base, which restricted the developers from using the Defender application on the new testnet, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Jonathan Alexander, chief technology officer, OpenZeppelin commented that the addition of the Base network can make smart contracts “more secure and expansive,” Cointelegraph concluded.

