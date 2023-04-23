scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan to discontinue crypto investments 

Reportedly, the pension fund has the responsibility to provide pensions to over 330,000 school workers and teachers

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan (OTPP) is a platform which managed about 0 billion in assets
Going by sources, Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan (OTPP) is a platform which managed about $190 billion in assets

As per reports, the Ontario Teacher’s Pension plan will not be investing in cryptocurrencies anymore, stated Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, the decision not to invest in crypto was taken after Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan (OTPP), a platform which managed about $190 billion in assets, lost around $95 million investment in FTX, a crypto exchange platform, after it’s downfall in November 2022. 

Sources revealed that Jo Taylor, chief executive, OTPP, commented in an interview with Financial Times that it can’t be a fair decision for the pension fund to get involved in another crypto investment. It is expected that the pension fund has the responsibility to provide pensions to over 330,000 school workers and teachers, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read

“We took our time and did a lot of due diligence on the business. It didn’t turn out the way we thought. We weren’t necessarily shown all the information we needed to know to make a balanced decision,” Jo Taylor, chief executive, OTPP, commented further. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-04-2023 at 13:37 IST

Stock Market