NoCap Meta to launch a High-Performance High Compression method for Web 3.0 experiences

NoCap Meta, a web3 company, has announced the launch of Imment, a High-Performance High Compression (HPHC) method that enables brands to host full-scale experiences in a light, web-renderable environment.

“With Imment, brands can create experiences that will engage their audience and drive sales. Also, Imment is designed to be flexible, easy to use, and effective.” Shekhar Chatterjee, co-founder, CTO, NoCap Meta.

Imment offers a range of modules that enable brands to create custom virtual experiences for their audience. Additionally, Imment offers social features such as chat, call, and streaming, as well as wrap-around subscriptions.

One of the key benefits of Imment is its flexibility when it comes to payment methods. Users can pay with credit cards, UPI, or even crypto, giving brands the ability to appeal to a wide range of customers. Moreover, by using Imment, brands can create customised virtual experiences without sacrificing performance or overloading their servers.

