MicroStrategy to incorporate official email address with Bitcoin lightning

As per reports, the Bitcoin lightning network has been included in the official mail address of Michael Saylor, co-founder, bitcoin expert, MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software platform, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 17, 2023, Michael Saylor shared a picture of the transactions sent to “saylor@microstrategy.com” from others in the form of Satoshis or “Sats,” which is the smallest unit of Bitcoin.

It is expected that the integration of MicroStrategy can be enabled by the Lightning Address Protocol, that allows users to connect to “Internet Identifier” as an email address instead of using QR codes or wallet addresses, added Cointelegraph.

Furthermore, MicroStrategy was contacted to know its future plans to include the Lightning Network in its official email addresses but it declined to respond, Cointelegraph concluded.

