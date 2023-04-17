Metaverk collaborates with AICRA to provide blockchain-oriented training facilities 

Metaverk, a Web3.0 technology company working in AI, blockchain and metaverse-based products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA), a non-profit organisation for robotics and AI technologies.

According to an official release, Metaverk will provide technical infrastructure and expertise to students and professionals on the applications of blockchain using XRPL blockchain platform. Reportedly, the partnership will cover joint training, workshops, consultancy and short- and long-duration certificate programmes for blockchain and AR/VR. It’s believed that the programmes are designed for online blockchain sessions for students studying in universities and educational institutes.

“We look forward to collaborating with AICRA to provide blockchain training to professionals. This collaboration aims to be a testament to our commitment to enhancing the skills and competencies of individuals in India, thereby providing learners with experience on blockchain services. By leveraging XRPL blockchain, learners should have access to a platform for learning and practising blockchain concepts that will add value to the global blockchain ecosystem,” Vikas Ahuja, CEO, Metaverk, said.

