Liminal collaborates with Figment to offer protocol staking

Liminal, a wallet infrastructure and custody solutions platform, has announced a collaboration with Figment, a provider of staking infrastructure, to offer users a way to earn protocol staking rewards while securing their assets through Liminal wallet.

Furthermore, Liminal is entering the staking world through this joint venture with Figment. Under this, support for Cosmos and Solana will go live, along with that Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be followed soon. Staking is now available on Liminal’s platform and will allow clients to delegate their tokens and receive rewards safely and efficiently.

With the help of Protocol ​​Staking holders can stake their tokens to help decentralize, secure, and maintain the health of blockchain networks. In return, users receive staking rewards directly from the network.

