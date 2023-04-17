KuCoin to select SUI token as the 25th spotlight token: Reports 

KuCoin, a crypto exchange platform, has announced that SUI token was chosen as the 25th Spotlight Token. SUI token is the native token of Sui Blockchain, a new layer 1 Blockchain network that is horizontally scalable to support a range of dApp development fast and at a low cost.

SUI token is the native token of the Sui Blockchain with four main functions, including staking and participating in PoS consensus, paying gas fees for transactions, acting as a medium of exchange, and allowing SUI token holders to participate in on-chain voting.

KuCoin’s Spotlight Token Programme selects Blockchain projects and expects to help the selected projects achieve long-term success. KuCoin announced that the 25th Spotlight Token Sale featuring SUI had taken place on April 14, 2023 (UTC).

Also Read How can DeFi-based liquidity mining navigate the landscape for investors

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn