Jump.trade collaborates with Flipkart over RADDX Racing Metaverse’s Digital Lands

Jump.trade, the flagship platform and marketplace of GuardianLink, has announced its partnership with Flipkart in procuring the RADDX Racing Metaverse Digital Lands, its Web3.0 advertising innovation.

According to an official release, Flipkart will expand its advertising horizons by purchasing Digital Lands, a digital land parcel in the RADDX Racing Metaverse. Reportedly, Digital Lands are parcels of virtual land within the metaverse that can be owned by brands to advertise their products and services to a gaming community. It’s believed that individuals can also purchase Digital Lands and rent them out to brands, thus creating a revenue stream.

“We’re looking forward to working with Jump.trade. We look forward to tapping into this surface area for reaching out to users. We are believers that there isn’t just going to be one metaverse or one 3D virtual world but a universe of interconnected metaverses. The partnership also aims to offer us a deal of satisfaction considering that we can now contribute towards this,” Naren Ravula, VP and head, product strategy, Flipkart Labs, said.

