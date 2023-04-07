Japan aims to build crypto-friendly environment using Web3.0 proposals

Japanese Liberal Democratic Party’s Web3.0 project team has unveiled a white paper based on recommendations for enhancing the country’s industry. It’s believed that the step has been added into national strategy by Fumio Kishida, Japanese prime minister, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Web3.0 project team intends to draft regulations for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), among others. Reportedly, Japan is working on building a cryptocurrency-friendly ecosystem, since different companies have shifted to other countries over high tax constraints.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, the white paper has recommended changes to tax regulations, with exception for token issuers being provided. Sources suggest that the white paper includes tax exemptions for companies which hold tokens issued by other companies not meant for short-term trading. The white paper also added on permitting self-assessments and losses being carried forward for a three years period, and that cryptocurrency should be taxed upon conversion to fiat currency.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that ministries and agencies should collaborate with Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in drafting regulations. It suggested that a DAO rule should be created, along with alterations to Companies Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Germany to unveil move for blockchain-backed digitalisation

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn