James Zhong,  guilty of $3.4B Silk Road Bitcoin theft to get sentenced for one year: Reports

As per reports, the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York commented that the person guilty of wiring fraud charges attached with “unlawfully obtained” Bitcoin from the Silk Road marketplace in 2012, will be punished, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 14, 2023, the U.S. Justice Department announced that James Zhong had been sentenced to one year in prison on the charge of executing a plan of stealing more than 51, 680 Bitcoins.

Sources revealed that according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Zhong had stolen the BTC in 2012 and was successful in hiding the crime for around ten years before he was caught. Reportedly, the stolen Bitcoins worth $3.4 billion were seized from Zhong’s home in Georgia on November 2021, inside a floor safe and in a computer hidden in a popcorn tin, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Optimism attack causes seven million dollar worth losses for Hundred Finance

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn