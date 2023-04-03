Huobi Global collaborates with Gala Games to benefit Web3.0 growth

Huobi Global, a cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into an agreement with Gala Games, a blockchain-oriented play-to-earn gaming platform, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an official March 31, 2023, blog post, the partnership is intended to better the Web3.0 landscape. It’s believed that both the companies will jointly invest in and list projects within Gala ecosystem.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Huobi’s association with Gala Games is anticipated to amplify the former’s Web3.0 goals, permitting its merging with Gala layer-1 blockchain to better the technology. Jason Brink, president of blockchain, Gala Games, has highlighted that integrating its layer-1 blockchain with Huobi will lead to expected level of adoption.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Huobi tweeted the official announcement, with the community reportedly agreeing with the partnership based on advantages associated with layer-1 blockchain.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

