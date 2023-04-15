How will the Shanghai upgrade impact the crypto ecosystem

By Om Malviya

The Ethereum network is all set for another upgrade on April 12 which will empower the holders of staked Ethereum to withdraw their assets which are valued at a whopping $26 billion. However, it remains to be seen how many holders will withdraw their staked Ether given the high staking yield. If the withdrawals go through the roof, we might witness some technical snags and the long quest for withdrawals. During high traffic, we may also see the time taken to confirm a transaction may increase.

Overall, the Shanghai upgrade looks promising and after the Ethereum Merge, the Shanghai upgrade is seen as a positive step towards making Ethereum blockchain sustainable in the long term. As the Ethereum blockchain moves towards an energy efficient and fully proof of stake model, it will attract smart money and large investors who believe in the power of Decentralised finance.

Here are some of the points to keep in mind of you are a crypto enthusiast:

What is the Shanghai upgrade?

Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade slated for April 12 is a hard fork that will enable validators to withdraw Ethereum which was staked back in 2020. The staked Ethereum accounts for 14% of the total supply of the token which is valued at close to $26 billion. The objective of the Shanghai upgrade is to reduce the gas fees for developers during peak activity. Shanghai upgrade is a relatively smaller upgrade as compared to the Ethereum Merge and it will complete the transition to the proof of stake model.

How will it impact the validators?

The validators who have staked their Ethereum tokens will have to revamp their asset security as there is a risk of their private keys getting exposed. The holders of staked ETH should revamp the storage security and have an emergency plan in place. The upgrade is expected to boost liquidity for validators as they will now be free to withdraw their staked assets. The high staking yield of Ethereum and its command over the Defi segment may discourage validators from unstacking all their assets in one go.

How will it impact the crypto ecosystem?

The Shanghai upgrade is expected to de-risk the Ethereum investment as there will be no mandatory locking of staked assets after the upgrade. The upgrade will encourage a lot of non-crypto native institutions to get into staking which will increase the cash flow into the Ethereum blockchain. In the long term, the upgrade will boost the amount of staked Ether to 25-30% from the current 16%

How will it impact the Ethereum price?

The upgrade may have a positive impact on the price of Ethereum in the long term as the Ethereum blockchain will become a more secure blockchain. Liquid staking will change the Defi narrative in 2023 with withdrawals going live after the Shanghai upgrade. Ethereum’s merge made the ETH blockchain more sustainable from both an economic and environmental standpoint.

The author is President,Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity

