How artificial intelligence is transforming biotechnology

By Naveen Kulkarni

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making. In biotech, AI is playing an increasingly important role in a wide range of applications, from drug discovery and development to biomanufacturing and personalized medicines.

AI systems in biotech typically involve the use of machine learning algorithms, which enables computers to analyze large datasets and identify patterns and relationships that are not immediately apparent to human observers. By training these algorithms on large datasets of biological information, such as molecular structures, genetic sequences, and patient data. Researchers use AI to make predictions, generate hypotheses, and inform decision-making in a wide range of biotech applications.

In enzyme engineering, AI is transforming the way researchers approach the design and optimization of enzymes. By using machine learning algorithms, researchers can analyze large datasets and predict enzyme properties, which can accelerate the development of novel enzymes with desired properties. AI is also being used to simulate enzymatic reactions and optimize reaction conditions, reducing the time and cost associated with experimental optimization.

Overall, the integration of AI in enzyme engineering has the potential to revolutionize the field, leading to the development of more efficient and sustainable bioprocesses for various applications.

AI transforming in enzymology

AI is being increasingly used to predict and identify novel enzymes with desirable properties for biotechnological applications. Here are some ways in which this is achieved:

Predictive modeling: AI can be used to predict the properties of enzymes before they are synthesized. Machine learning algorithms can be trained on large datasets of enzyme structures and their properties to create models that can accurately predict the properties of new enzymes. This can help researchers identify enzymes with specific properties that are needed for biotechnological applications. Rational design: AI can be used to design new enzymes from scratch. Researchers can use machine learning algorithms to analyze the structures of known enzymes and identify the key features that give them their desirable properties. They can then use this information to design new enzymes with similar features. High-throughput screening: AI can be used to screen large libraries of enzymes for desirable properties. Researchers can use machine learning algorithms to identify patterns in the data that suggest which enzymes are most likely to have the desired properties. This can help speed up the process of identifying new enzymes for biotechnological applications. Metagenomic analysis: AI can be used to analyze large datasets of metagenomic sequences to identify novel enzymes. Machine learning algorithms can be trained to identify sequences that are likely to encode enzymes with desirable properties, such as high activity or stability under specific conditions.

Overall, the use of AI in enzyme engineering is enabling researchers to identify novel enzymes with desirable properties more quickly and efficiently than ever before. This has the potential to accelerate the development of new biotechnological applications and improve our ability to address important global challenges, such as climate change and disease.

Following are some of the AI/ML tolls that have helped in transforming the solutions in the field of Biotechnology

AlphaFold

AlphaFold is a deep learning-based protein folding prediction software developed by the artificial intelligence research organization, DeepMind. It uses a deep neural network to predict the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences, which is an important step in understanding their function and developing new therapeutics.

AlphaFold has the potential to revolutionize the field of structural biology and accelerate drug discovery efforts. By accurately predicting the structure of proteins, it can help researchers better understand their function and design new therapeutics that target specific protein structures. The AlphaFold team has already made significant contributions to the field, including the prediction of the structures of several key proteins involved in COVID-19, which has helped researchers better understand the virus and develop new treatments.

CellProfiler

CellProfiler is a free, open-source software tool for analyzing biological images. It was developed by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and is now maintained by the CellProfiler team at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

CellProfiler has been used in a wide range of research applications, including drug discovery, cancer research, and developmental biology. It has also been used in high-throughput screening applications, where it has been used to analyze large datasets of biological images.

Atomwise

Atomwise is a drug discovery platform that uses AI to predict the efficacy of new drug candidates based on their molecular structure. The platform is based on deep learning algorithms that have been trained on large datasets of molecular structures and their associated biological activity.

Atomwise uses a virtual screening approach to identify potential drug candidates. Users can input the molecular structure of a target protein or disease pathway, and the Atomwise platform will search its database of over 10 billion virtual compounds to identify potential drug candidates. The platform then uses machine learning algorithms to predict the efficacy of these compounds based on their predicted binding affinity to the target protein or pathway.

Atomwise has been used in a wide range of drug discovery applications, including the development of new treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders. The platform has also been used to identify potential drug candidates for repurposing existing drugs for new indications.

Rational enzyme design at Quantumzyme

AI is being used to design new enzymes or improve the properties of existing ones by modeling their structure and predicting their performance. The process involves generating a vast amount of enzyme structure and property data, which is used to train AI models to predict the effect of specific changes on enzyme properties. The AI models can then be used to design new enzymes or optimize existing ones with desirable properties for specific biotechnological applications.

One approach is to use machine learning models to predict the effects of mutations on enzyme stability, activity, and specificity. These models are trained on large datasets of known enzyme structures and properties, allowing them to make accurate predictions about the impact of specific mutations on enzyme function.

Another approach involves using AI to generate virtual libraries of enzyme variants, which can be screened for desirable properties using computational methods. This approach can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with traditional high-throughput screening methods, allowing for more rapid and efficient enzyme optimization.

Overall, AI is enabling faster and more efficient enzyme engineering, leading to the development of novel enzymes with improved properties for various biotechnological applications.

Future Directions

The potential impact of AI on enzyme engineering and biotechnology is significant, as it can accelerate the discovery, design, and optimization of enzymes, leading to more efficient and sustainable processes in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and energy. AI can also enable the creation of new enzymes with unique properties, expanding the range of biotechnological applications. Moreover, AI can facilitate the analysis and interpretation of complex data generated from experiments, allowing for faster and more accurate decision-making.

However, there are some challenges and limitations that need to be addressed to fully realize the potential of AI in enzyme engineering and biotechnology. One of the main challenges is the lack of high-quality data, as many biological systems are complex and poorly understood, which can limit the accuracy of AI models. Moreover, AI models can be computationally expensive and require significant computational resources, which can be a barrier for some research groups. Another limitation is the ethical and regulatory concerns around the use of AI, especially when it comes to issues such as data privacy, bias, and accountability.

To overcome these challenges and limitations, collaboration between different disciplines is essential like biologists, chemists, data scientists, and engineers. Additionally, efforts should be made to improve data quality and standardization, as well as to develop more efficient and accessible computational tools. Finally, ethical and regulatory frameworks should be established to ensure responsible and safe use of AI in biotechnology.

The author is CEO, Quantumzyme

