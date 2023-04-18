How AI and blockchain can fight cyber criminals 

The scope of connectivity through Internet seems to contribute towards progress, but it can also leave the digital space open to threats. With emerging technologies, experts believe that cyber crimes have evolved. “I believe as cybercriminals are becoming sophisticated and employing tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in digital systems, it is imperative that we turn to advanced technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to combat these threats,” Manish Mimani, founder and CEO, Protectt.ai, told FE Blockchain.

According to a report by Gartner, a market research firm, security incidents in cyber-physical systems (CPS) have three motivations which include actual harm, commercial vandalism (reduced output), and reputational vandalism. “Segmentation can aid in enhancing network security. This can be done by isolating servers and placing them in virtual local area networks (VLANs). Such a move facilitates the implementation of the zero-trust network access security framework, which grants specific network access to each user,” Sunil Sharma, managing director, sales, India and SAARC, Sophos, concluded.

Experts believe that apart from identifying harmful behaviour and suspicious activity in real-time, artificial intelligence can also contribute in detecting future zero-day attacks with its built-in deep learning and auto-healing properties. In addition to this, blockchain-enabled AI techniques can help further strengthen cyber protection techniques, specifically in BFSI, IoT, public and government sectors, among others. “AI-enabled threat detection and prevention techniques can be means to protect an organisation from “next-gen” cyberattacks,” Priya Kanduri, senior vice-president and CTO, IMSS, added further.

