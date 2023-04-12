Hong Kong’s virtual bank ZA Bank to offer crypto-to-fiat exchange and crypto account services 

As per reports, ZA Bank, Hong Kong’s virtual bank, will facilitate crypto-to-fiat exchange and allow crypto account services, stated Cointelegraph.

It is expected that the bank will allow the withdrawal of token deposits in Hong Kong dollars, Chinese yuan and United States dollars from licensed exchanges along with providing account services to other crypto dealing platforms, added Cointelegraph from a report by Bloomberg.

Sources revealed that Ronald Iu, CEO, ZA Bank, commented that the bank will not offer services to clients from mainland China due to the restrictions implied by the country. Furthermore, he added now the currency-conversion services will only be offered to HashKey and OSL, which are the licensed crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“For the dozens of interested firms, big or small, from abroad and local, top of their concern is to have a path to make things work,” Ronald Iu added. It is believed that the announcement of ZA Bank can contribute to Hong Kong regulator’s step to convert the region into a cyber hub, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

