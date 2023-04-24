scorecardresearch
Hong Kong crypto exchange-traded funds face indifference in spite of its clear crypto regulations 

Reportedly, the U.S. does not have any clarity related to the regulations of crypto-based exchange-traded funds.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denied the exchange of Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust
As per reports from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), the average trading volume of the exchange-traded funds (ETF) between two Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) occurring between December 16, 2022, to February 7, 2023, amounted to 9.30 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.19 million), stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, Hong Kong Exchange praised regulator clarity for “seizing opportunities in virtual asset development.”

It is believed that when compared in a global context the average value of the ETFs were uneven. Sources revealed that on April 17, 2023, the expected daily average value of Bitcoin and Ether listed on the U.S. -based CME group crossed three billion dollars, added Cointelegraph. It is expected that the ProShares Bitcoin strategy exchange-traded funds included in the NYSE Arca have a daily average value of about $196 million.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the U.S. do not have any clarity related to the regulations of crypto-based exchange-traded funds.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

24-04-2023

Stock Market