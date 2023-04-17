GoLive Games unveils NFT-based Esports game for cricket fans

GoLive Games, a mid-core games publisher, has unveiled Cricket Stars, an NFT-based cricket strategy Esports game powered by Tezos.

According to an official release, Cricket Stars allows players to experience cricket in a virtual format. Reportedly, the game also offers cricket fanatics to apply their thinking and showcase their knowledge. It’s believed that Cricket Stars is based on presenting players with six batting as well as six bowling card options to select from in each game. By utilising their knowledge of the game, the player has to pick the right batting card from the options offered to score runs on their opponent’s delivery whilst also selecting the bowling skill to bowl to dismiss their opponent. Moreover, Cricket Stars also provides users with the opportunity to win cricket bats and other prizes.

“We look forward to partnering with GoLive Games to launch Cricket Stars, a cricket strategy game with digital collectibles. This partnership aims to mark a step for the gaming industry and for the Tezos blockchain. We look forward to this partnership being a cornerstone to make games better on Tezos,” Jeremy Foo, global head of gaming, TriliTech, and responsible for game development in Tezos Ecosystem, said.

Furthermore, players can acquire batting and bowling cards in the form of NFTs at different levels of rarity – Rare, Epic, and Legendary – and utilise their features to compete against other players through matchups, campaigns, or Esports tournaments. Reportedly, the game is currently available to play on Google Play Store.

