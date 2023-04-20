Gate Pay collaborates with CityPay.io to enable crypto services for Georgian merchants

Gate Pay, Gate.io’s cryptocurrency payment facility, has entered into a partnership with CityPay.io, a Georgian crypto-based startup. The collaboration will enable over 600 Georgian merchants to avail crypto payment options for their products and services, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Gate Pay users will get the option of linking up with Georgia’s merchants. It’s believed that the initiative will help promote services such as hotel bookings, supermarket shopping, restaurant transactions, among others. Reportedly, Wendy restaurant chain has collaborated with CityPay.io, which’ll permit customers to avail cryptocurrency-based payments.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, the partnership intends to enable a Web3.0 shopping possibility for regional merchants and customers. Sources suggest that Gate Pay’s user base and experience, along with CityPay.io’s business network and coverage, will enable this initiative.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on February 22, 2023, Gate.io revealed its plans to get a Hong Kong-backed crypto license, permitting it to introduce “Gate HK.”

