From virtual try-on to immersive shopping: How the metaverse is revolutionising retail

By Raghunandan Saraf

The concept of the Metaverse, a virtual world where people can interact with each other and digital objects, is rapidly gaining popularity across the globe. For businesses, the Metaverse offers a new frontier for innovation and growth, particularly in the retail sector where it promises to revolutionize the way people shop. In India, the Metaverse is already gaining traction as an immersive shopping experience, as well as a platform for virtual try-on technology.

Virtual Try-On: A Game-Changer for E-commerce

Virtual Try-On is not a new concept, but it has become more widespread in Indian e-commerce over the last few years. The ability for customers to digitally try on clothing, accessories, and makeup products before making purchases has brought revolutionary changes to the market. Virtual Try-On tools use augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology to simulate the in-store experience of trying on clothes, which has proven to be a significant factor for many Indian customers who prefer to see how a product looks before investing their money.

The benefits of Virtual Try-On are also felt by retailers who are looking to maximize online sales. According to a report by Market Search Future, the Virtual Trial Room Market in India is set to grow by 25.58% from 2021 to 2027, thanks to the surge in online retail and customers’ adoption of digital ways of shopping. As more retailers embrace this technology, Virtual Try-On is becoming increasingly sophisticated, personalized, and reliable.

The Metaverse is also poised to take Virtual Try-On technology to the next level with advanced graphics and AI-powered features. The future of Virtual Try-On will see customers create their avatars to try on different clothes virtually, which will have a more personalized touch to the experience.

Immersive Shopping: The Next Frontier for Indian Retail

The concept of immersive shopping in the Metaverse has brought a paradigm shift in how retailers think about customer experience. Instead of just opening online storefronts, brands look forward to creating immersive digital worlds that provide a more interactive shopping experience, allowing customers to truly immerse themselves in the brand beyond the physical store.

Immersive shopping in the Metaverse brings together the elements of entertainment, social networking, and retail, making it an all-encompassing experience. Interactive music shows, a virtual runway, personalized avatars, and virtual store assistants are some of the features that can be incorporated into immersive shopping.

India’s retail industry has already started exploring the Metaverse to offer an experience-driven retail environment to their customers. The Genesis Luxury brand stores targeted towards High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) – now provide personalized and immersive shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR/VR) technology.

The Metaverse has enabled brands to provide customers with immediate access to product discovery, personalized recommendations, and seamless purchasing experiences. As retail trends in India continue to shift towards personalized experiences, the Metaverse is likely to play a paramount role in shaping the industry’s future.

Challenges to the Metaverse Adoption in India

Despite the growing interest in the Metaverse and immersive shopping, there are still challenges to its widespread adoption in India. The Metaverse in India is still in its early stages, and there is a significant gap in digital infrastructure and internet penetration, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Also, given the diverse nature of Indian retail, Metaverse adoption requires complex and customized solutions that can cater to the Indian mindset and culture. The Metaverse in India also needs to address issues of security and privacy risks, user data management, and regulation compliance.

Besides, the rising cost of technology, infrastructure, and talent required to develop and maintain Metaverse is very high. Therefore, it may not be accessible to many Indian retailers, especially small and medium scale ones.

Conclusion

The Metaverse in retail is rapidly evolving from a fancy concept to a practical and augmenting reality. With its promise of a more immersive, interactive and personalized shopping experience, it has become the next frontier in Indian retail. However, as illustrated above, the adoption of Metaverse in India also faces considerable challenges. Nonetheless, if the Indian retail industry can successfully address these obstacles, the future of retail in India may just lie in the Metaverse.

The author is founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn