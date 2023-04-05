scorecardresearch
European banks to include ‘eco-friendly’ blockchain-based digital bonds

Reportedly, this project is a joint venture of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) and Credit Agricole Bank

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, the network will include a “Proof of climate awareness” protocol
As per reports, banks of France and Sweden declared the launch of a digitally operated Blockchain-based bond platform, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, this platform will allow users to trade, issue and settle digital bonds.

As reported by Cointelegraph, this project is a joint venture of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) and Credit Agricole Bank. As per the announcement made on April 3, 2023, this network will use the protocol “Proof of climate awareness” which might help to reduce the environmental footprints, added Cointelegraph.

“The platform’s innovative approach, both to the blockchain infrastructure and to the securities market, is coupled with the strong commitment to green and sustainable finance that is at the centre of our Societal Project,” Romaric Rolleti, head of innovation and digital transformation, Credit Agricole, added. Furthermore, this project might experiment with smart contracts, blockchain and the Internet of Things(IoT), Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 10:11 IST

Stock Market