Elon Musk to introduce a new AI named TruthGpt

Experts believe that ChatGpt is programmed by left-wing experts which train the chatbots to lie

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, TruthGpt is a large language model (LLM)
As per reports from Fox News, on April 17, 2023, Elon Musk said Tucker Carlson, anchor, Fox News, that he is working on a similar product like ChatGpt named “TruthGpt,” which is a large language model(LLM) made for investigating the unsolved events of the world, stated Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, ChatGpt “is programmed by left-wing experts, which train the chatbots to lie,” Elon Musk, commented. It is believed that “the deeper problem is not simply that it will become autonomous and turn us all into slaves, but that it will control our understanding of reality and do it in a really dishonest way, and it could be programmed to lie to us for political effect,” Tucker Carlson, added further. 

Reportedly Musk was concerned about safety issues related to the purchase of around 10,000 GPUs. Furthermore, “I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” Elon Musk added on the safety related to the entering in the large language model (LLM) market, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 13:21 IST

