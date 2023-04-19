Dunzo to collab with SHIELD, a global risk intelligence platform for improving cyber security

Dunzo, a hyperlocal delivery platform in India, has announced that it will improve its fraud prevention capabilities by collaborating with SHIELD, a global risk intelligence platform. The collaboration might help Dunzo to build trust with its users by providing a better customer experience.

In addition to this the SHIELD ID, a global standard of device identification, will help Dunzo to determine the physical devices behind the creation of fake accounts and promo abuse. At the same time, the SHIELD Risk Indicators will expose devices running malicious apps and tools commonly associated with fraud, enabling Dunzo to take action against fraudulent accounts.

Furthermore, SHIELD’s technology might prevent fraud without requiring personal information and maintain user privacy without compromising security. The Device Intelligence solution runs entirely in the background throughout Dunzo’s 24/7 service for improving user experience.

