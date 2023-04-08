scorecardresearch
Decentralized exchange dYdX to discontinue its services for Canadian users

Reportedly, dYdX may provide transparency around product decisions and democratizing access to financial opportunity

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, all Canadian users will be shifted to “close-only mode.”
As per reports, on April 7, 2023, dYdX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, posted in its blog that it will be “winding down services” from Canada by pausing the enrollment of new Canadian users, stated Cointelegraph. Sources revealed that on April 14, 2023, all Canadian users will be shifted by the exchange to “close-only mode,” which will enable them to only withdraw funds.

Experts believe that “DYdX is committed to providing transparency around product decisions and democratizing access to financial opportunity. We hope that the regulatory climate in Canada will change over time to allow us to resume services in the country,” dYdX commented, Cointelegraph added further. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, the new rules will make the platform “prohibited from permitting Canadian clients to enter into crypto contracts to buy and sell any crypto asset that is itself a security and/or a derivative,” the Canadian Securities Administration concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 08-04-2023 at 20:40 IST

