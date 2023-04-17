scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crypto firm Amber Group to focus on institutional business 

Reportedly, the regulations in Hong Kong can be strict for Amber

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Amber Group is a Singapore-based crypto firm
Going by sources, Amber Group is a Singapore-based crypto firm

As per reports, it was included in a Bloomberg report that Amber Group, a Singapore-based crypto firm, will sell their Japanese unit to focus on institutional business instead of retail business, stated Cointelegraph.

It is believed that Annabelle Huang, managing partner, Amber, stated that the company is looking for options to operate in Japan because the country has a “very high-quality market, but regulations are strict,” added Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Amber is looking for a license to apply for virtual asset exchange platforms in Hong Kong, in the hope of becoming the hub for digital assets. It is expected that the regulations in Hong Kong can be strict for Amber, Cointelegraph concluded.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-04-2023 at 18:01 IST

Stock Market