Crypto-based Januar gets license from Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority

Januar, a Danish startup, has announced about receiving a Payment Institution License from the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). The license will permit Januar to undertake business operations in 30 European Economic Area markets, as stated by Cointelegraph.

“Access to banking and reliable payment infrastructure has always been lacking behind the general pace of innovation in the crypto space, and the recent events with ‘crypto-friendly’ banks shutting down is a testament to this unfortunate industry trend,” Simon Ousager, co-CEO, Januar, said. Ousager stated that Januar’s licensing was “taking a huge step in the opposite direction.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Januar, founded in 2021, broke the Danish funding record for startups the upcoming year through clocking seed money worth six million euros. Sources suggest that the funding round was conducted by Element Ventures, along with Angular Ventures Outward VC, byFounders, and other angel investors.

