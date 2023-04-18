scorecardresearch
CoinSwitch collaborates with Jump.trade to perform Web3.0 advertising in RADDX Racing Metaverse

It’s believed that CoinSwitch getting into this space proves that it is not only for traditionally rooted brands

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by CoinSwitch’s official website, it’s a crypto investing platform
Going by CoinSwitch's official website, it's a crypto investing platform

Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace of GuardianLink, has announced its partnership with CoinSwitch, an Indian crypto investing platform. 

According to an official release, CoinSwitch has entered into this partnership with Jump.trade through a proposition for brands to advertise in the Web3.0 space in the upcoming game by Jump.trade, RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“The purchase of Digital Lands by CoinSwitch aims to show how crypto brands, especially in the subcontinent, are getting into the NFT/Web3.0 space to expand their presence. This intends to be a show of how crypto and NFT brands can work with each other helping Web3.0 adoption and penetration in India,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 13:47 IST

