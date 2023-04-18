CoinSwitch collaborates with Jump.trade to perform Web3.0 advertising in RADDX Racing Metaverse

Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace of GuardianLink, has announced its partnership with CoinSwitch, an Indian crypto investing platform.

According to an official release, CoinSwitch has entered into this partnership with Jump.trade through a proposition for brands to advertise in the Web3.0 space in the upcoming game by Jump.trade, RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“The purchase of Digital Lands by CoinSwitch aims to show how crypto brands, especially in the subcontinent, are getting into the NFT/Web3.0 space to expand their presence. This intends to be a show of how crypto and NFT brands can work with each other helping Web3.0 adoption and penetration in India,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.

