Chicago Mercantile Exchange to add new cryptocurrency options: Report

As per reports, on April 17, 2023, Chicago Mercantile Exchange(CME), a cryptocurrency platform group mentioned that it will expand its range of cryptocurrency choices by including new options and Ether and lesser valued Bitcoin, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, these new crypto contracts will be available from May 22, 2023.

As reported by Cointelegraph, CME will be expanding its cryptocurrency options and including new expiry dates, which might provide the users with flexibility and also help them to manage a short-term practice. It is expected that the addition of micro-sized Bitcoin and Ether future contracts will supplement the current monthly and quarterly expires, added Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that earlier the CME Group had launched euro-dominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum futures while the value of the euro was equal to the United States dollar, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

