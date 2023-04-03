Central African Republic-based Sango Coin’s listing postponed 

The platform responsible for unveiling Central African Republic’s Sango Coin has announced a hold-up in its listing by “just for a few weeks,” based on legal and regulatory hindrances, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Sango project mentioned that Central African Republic’s government made “significant progress,” to create regulations around Sango Coin’s listing on crypto exchanges. It’s believed that Sango Coin’s listing has been rescheduled by some weeks prior to finalisation of frameworks.

“There are also some other new surprises that will come along with these laws. Rest assured that this delay is necessary to ensure that Sango is fully compliant with all relevant regulations and that our products are launched in the most secure and responsible manner possible,” Sango Project said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that one of Project Sango’s objectives was token listing, a crypto hub which was proposed in CAR in May, 2022. In December, 2022, Sango Project revealed that the listing would be pushed back over market conditions. Insights from its website mentioned that the project intends to list the tokens at $0.45.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

