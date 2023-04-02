Blockchain spells boom for economy, enterprises

By Vikram R.Singh

As blockchain technology gains popularity as a means for businesses to achieve rapid growth and gain a

competitive advantage, an increasing number of enterprises in India are integrating blockchain

technology into their operations to enhance efficiencies and address a wide range of business

challenges. A Market Watch study has found that 56% of the businesses in the country are inclined

towards adopting blockchain as a core part of their operations. India is poised to emerge as one of the

fastest growing markets for blockchain, as reflected by a recent FICCI-Ernst & Young report, which has

predicted that Web3 and blockchain can add $1.1 trillion to the country’s GDP by 2032.

Advantages galore

What explains the exponential rise of blockchain in India in recent years is a multitude of benefits it

offers to both large and small enterprises in terms of increased transparency, faster and more secure

operations driven by automation and higher productivity. Using the immense potential of blockchain to

dramatically enhance the efficiencies of their operations, businesses can indeed grow more rapidly.

In fact, blockchain technology can benefit enterprises in multiple ways. While blockchain payment

solutions and the connected nature of this new-age technology can open up new markets for them not

only in India but the world over, the simplified payments using blockchain can also reduce their costs

considerably.

By rooting out intermediaries and automating various processes, blockchain can help enterprises save a

lot of time, effort and money. I feel it can also speed up e-commerce and finance, enable businesses to

expand their customer base and reach their clientele more efficiently, and expand their network of

suppliers and business partners.

More responsive, actionable

Many Indian companies are already using blockchain technology gainfully to improve upon financial

services and enhance customer relations through more responsive and actionable processes. Bajaj

Finserv, for instance, makes use of blockchain technology for services like travel insurance to settle

claims even before they are raised by customers. In the event of flight delays, the system immediately

receives and processes the information to automatically generate and pay the claim amount.

The high levels of transparency and accountability in blockchain processes can also improve business

efficiencies by considerably reducing the time and costs involved in giving permissions and clearances

through inherent smart contracts and a decentralised database that does away with the need for

intermediaries. While large enterprises are increasingly adopting blockchain in their daily processes,even startups are coming forward with brilliant use-cases of this technology in banking, insurance,financial services and many other sectors.

Secure and transparent

Supported by end-to-end encryption, blockchain secures the transactions by making them immutable,

thus reducing the chances of tampering and fraud. The immutability factor ensures that transactions

recorded on the blockchain network cannot be changed, deleted or modified. All the transactions are

time-stamped and date-stamped, hence providing a permanent record for highly reliable tracking and

auditing of information.

Since the data on blockchain networks is stored across a network of systems, cybercriminals can have no

access to it. This is particularly relevant for large enterprises, which are often confronted by issues like

counterfeiting, fraud and data breach. Blockchain technology can resolve all these issues through its

decentralised ledger system, which allows all stakeholders to access and verify data without the need

for a centralised authority, while ensuring transparency, security and immutability.

Cost-effective, scalable

Blockchain can also go a long way in improving supply chain management and service delivery systems

by efficiently tracking the movement of goods and services across the supply chain. Maintaining utmost

authenticity and transparency, blockchain technology enables the use of self-executing smart contracts,

which can automate processes and minimise the possibility of human error.

Delivering the maximum outcome with minimum investment, blockchain has replaced the tedious

routine tasks hitherto performed manually, like data collection and auditing. It has also eliminated the

costs involved in hiring third-party solution-providers, thus offering a cost-effective and scalable solution

that maximises returns without relying on high-end tech infrastructure. All it requires is an advanced

algorithm that can flexibly be used with any software stack like Java, Dot Net and Python.

Use-cases across industries

I am of the firm opinion that Indian enterprises preparing for the blockchain revolution have a lot to

learn from successful examples of blockchain adoption by enterprises like Walmart, which uses

blockchain technology to precisely track the movement of food products in its supply chain. IBM’s

blockchain-based supply chain management platform TradeLens is also a case in point, demonstrating

how blockchain technology can improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance safety.

We have numerous potential use-cases of blockchain technology in identity management, finance,

hospitality, education, healthcare and more. For instance, blockchain can be used for identity

management by enabling people to control their own data and reduce the risk of identity theft. It can

also be used for payments, remittances and other financial services as blockchain-based payments are

faster, cheaper and more secure than traditional payment methods.

Likewise, blockchain in healthcare secures patient data, reduces the risk of medical errors and improves

healthcare outcomes. Even the Central government is actively leveraging this technology to develop

use-cases in farm insurance, education, land title registry and healthcare.

With blockchain bound to emerge as a major contributor to the Indian economy in years to come,

bringing with it a plethora of employment opportunities for industry-ready techies, we are in for even

more successful use-cases of this new-age technology cutting across industries.

The author is founder, CEO, Antier, a blockchain consultancy firm

