Blockchain App Factory and bitsCrunch’s new joint venture to launch NFT marketplace solutions

Blockchain app factory, a blockchain technology solutions provider, has announced its partnership with bitsCrunch, a Forensic and AI-powered NFT analytical platform. The association between the two brands will help users to deal with forensics and AI-powered real-time analytics. This joint venture also aims to make NFT trading an informed decision for users all over the world.

The collaboration will also support other blockchain networks like Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon. The alliance of forensic and AI-powered analytic tools and blockchain solutions will create a platform for a transparent NFT trading experience.

Currently, the lack of a professional marketplace solution is the biggest hurdle in NFT adoption and it is expected that the collaboration between Blockchain app factory and bitsCrunch can fill this gap. Moreover, the aim of the partnership is to boost NFT adoption among web3 businesses.

