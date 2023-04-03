bitsCrunch introduces Unleash NFTs to benefit users

bitsCrunch, an non-fungible token (NFT) data analytics company, has launched its first B2C product called Unleash NFTs, an NFT analytics platform that offers insights into NFT collections, projects, and marketplaces.

According to an official release, Unleash NFTs offers analysis, research, and statistics into the NFT ecosystem that allows users to make decisions on the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens. It’s believed that the platform helps to understand indicators such as market capitalisation, trading volume, among others.

Reportedly, Unleash NFTs supports NFT collections minted over Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and its layer-2 solution Polygon (MATIC). The product aims to support other chains, such as Binance (BNB) and Solana (SOL). Moreover, Unleash NFTs also offer statistics on wash trading activities.

“bitsCrunch aims to become the North Star of NFT security, a point where investors, projects, and marketplaces can reach to find insights into NFTs,” Vijay Pravin Maharajan, founder and CEO, bitsCrunch, said.

Also Read Ethereum-based Arbitrum to discontinue its governance voting procedure

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn