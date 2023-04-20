scorecardresearch
Australia accounts for highest number of Bitcoin ATMs in comparison to Asia

It’s believed that during the past eight months, Australia went on including Bitcoin ATMs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, Australia has 364 crypto ATMs
Australia, which reportedly has the third-highest number of Bitcoin ATMs, has overtaken Asia with regard to total count of placed crypto ATMs, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Australia reached the third-highest position in January, 2023. It’s believed that during the past eight months, Australia went on including Bitcoin ATMs. However, a reported deduction in ATM installations was found in European Nations and United States during the same period. 

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Asia, which comprises countries such as China, Japan, Singapore and India, has 355 crypto companies, accounting for one percent of global crypto ATMs. Reportedly, Australia has 364 crypto ATMs. Sources suggest that during the first two months of 2023, net global cryptocurrency ATMs witnessed a fall in number by 412 machines. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Australian government intends to unveil consultation documents during 2023’s second quarter. Although, it’s expected that crypto legislation-based calls will be taken in 2024. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 12:53 IST

