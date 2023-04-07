scorecardresearch
Aragon to join Polygon network for developing decentralised autonomous organisations 

Reportedly, the use of on-chain technology might reduce the hurdles associated with the administration of DAOs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Polygon Labs is software solutions and creative service-based platform
As per reports, Aragon, an open-source framework for launching decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), revealed that it would be available on the Polygon network, stated Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, the joint venture of Polygon Labs and Aragon might provide users with a cost-friendly solution to manage and create DAOs. Sources revealed that this collaboration will allow users to create DAOs without coding. 

It is believed that the use of on-chain technology might contribute to reducing the hurdles and costs related to the administration of decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), Cointelegraph highlighted. 

It is expected that the collaboration might make on-chain technology “accessible to everyone in the world and lead to the mass adoption of blockchain technology,” Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder, Polygon Labs added, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 07-04-2023 at 13:51 IST

