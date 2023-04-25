scorecardresearch
America to close its crypto market: Reports

Reportedly, Coinbase is a crypto exchange which will shift its crypto market

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, the issue of the crypto market getting closed is called“Operation Choke Point 2.0”
As per reports, Chamath Palihapitiya, a Bitcoin expert, tech investor, commented that the regulations in the United States have contributed to the closing of the cryptocurrency sector as if it is dead, stated Cointelegraph. 

“Crypto is dead in America,” Chamath Palihapitiya told on April 22, 2023, in an All-In-Podcast, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Sources revealed that Palihapitiya made this statement in response to the decision taken by Coinbase, a crypto exchange, of shifting from the crypto market.“In fairness to the regulators, the crypto sector did push the boundaries more than any other sector of the startup economy”  Palihapitiya added further. 

Reportedly, others commented that this issue of the crypto market getting closed can be termed “Operation Choke Point 2.0” and blamed the regulators for discouraging banks from keeping crypto and discontinuing crypto-based services to other crypto companies, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 10:12 IST

