Zunami Protocol faces fraudulent activities

PeckShield is expected to be one of the first to detect the exploit on Curve

Written by FE Digital Currency
Zunami Protocol is a decentralised finance protocol
Zunami Protocol, a decentralised finance protocol, announced its users not to buy any of its Zunami Ether (zETH) or Zunami USD (UZD) stablecoins. It is expected that this took place after encountering an attack on its “zStables” pools on Curve Finance, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on August 13, 2023,  Zunami tweeted that its stablecoin pools went through an attack. It is expected that the collateral remains secure as it had started an investigation into the potential exploit.

“ Please do not buy zETH and UZD at the moment, their emission has been attacked” Zunami protocol tweeted.

Furthermore, PeckShield is expected to be one of the first to detect the exploit on Curve on August 13, 2023, (10:47 UTC), which was confirmed by Zunami about 20 minutes later, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 15:40 IST

