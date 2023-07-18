scorecardresearch
zkSync introduces a new STARK-based proof system  

Reportedly, Boojum proof system is based on a Rust-based cryptographic library

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, zkSyn Era is an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution
zkSyn Era, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, launched  Boojum,  a new Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (STARK)-based proof system. This is expected to run on consumer-grade general processing units (GPUs), stated Cointelegraph.

It is expected that the Boojum proof system is based on a Rust-based cryptographic library from zkSync which uses an updated version of arithmetic circuits for zkSync Era and its ZK developer stack. Supposedly, this might allow Boojum provers to be run on everyday personal computers instead of hardware and servers, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the update can run on computers having a storage of 16 gigabytes (GB) of GPU random-access memory (RAM), so that regular users can use the network activity, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, the new proof will wrap the STARK proofs with a non-transparent pairing-based SNARK, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 11:20 IST

