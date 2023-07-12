Zeeve collaborates with India Blockchain Alliance to develop Indian blockchain adoption

Zeeve, a blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, has announced a partnership with India Blockchain Alliance (IBA).

According to an official release, this partnership aims to accelerate evangelism and adoption of blockchain across Indian subcontinent. Reportedly, the initiative will contribute to the blockchain-enabled infrastructure of the government, universities and various enterprises through multiple initiatives.

“We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with the India Blockchain Alliance. As an infrastructure partner of IBA, Zeeve will provide Web3.0 infrastructure to enterprises and governments across India. We will also work with IBA’s initiative of establishing centers of excellence in various universities. We believe our efforts will expedite blockchain adoption,” Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve, said.

