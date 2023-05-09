scorecardresearch
ZebPay collaborates with TaxNodes to help Indian customers with crypto taxation

According to an official release, TaxNodes will enable ZebPay users to calculate, evaluate, and file their crypto taxes

Written by FE Digital Currency
In 2022, Indian government implemented a tax on investments in virtual digital assets
ZebPay, an Indian crypto asset exchange, has announced that it has partnered with TaxNodes, an ITR filing platform, to simplify tax filing for virtual digital assets in India. 

According to an official release, TaxNodes will enable ZebPay users to calculate, evaluate, and file their crypto taxes. Furthermore, TaxNodes’ end-to-end solutions aim to help users get clarity on the taxes levied on their investment. Apart from getting assistance on tax filing, ZebPay users will also receive advisory services by TaxNodes. In addition, ZebPay users will be able to take advantage of discounted services through an exclusive offer.

“We look forward to offering our solutions to ZebPay’s customers and believe that they will see value in our tax computation process. Our aim is to help investors calculate, evaluate, and file their crypto taxes while providing them with advice and personalised services to trade crypto without worrying about the intricacies of tax filing,” Avinash Shekhar, founder and CEO, TaxNodes, said. 

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 15:23 IST

