YouTuber responsible for conducting FTX-based promotions gets subjected to legal action

A cryptocurrency YouTuber is at the receiving end of a lawsuit through a tweet post permission being granted by a United States court, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a May 2, 2023, order, a Florida District Court judge allowed The Moskowitz Law Firm’s sending of legal notice to Tom Nash, a crypto YouTuber. It’s believed that Nash is the final defendant belonging to the class action lawsuit against influencers accused of FTX-based promotions without revealing compensation amount.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, the lawsuit gave rules as to how Nash was to comply with his Twitter-based serving. Reportedly, a legal notice URL was needed for sharing by the law firm through its official Twitter account and tag Nash’s Twitter account. Sources suggest that Moskowitz also had to comply with sharing of the URL in an email through his publicly known email address.

“Nash has an established Internet-based business, utilizes electronic means, including Twitter, as reliable forms of contact; and has publicly acknowledged [a] personal email address,” the filing mentioned.

Also Read Bybit begins offering cryptocurrency lending options to users

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a federal filing permitted the district court to order an alternate method for service to be executed on foreign defendants,” based on compliance with international agreements and is expected to notify the defendant.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn