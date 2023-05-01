YouTube assists in retrieval of account hacked for XRP cryptocurrency frauds 

DidYouKnowGaming, a YouTuber, got back access to his YouTube channel. It’s believed that the hacking was conducted by an anonymous bad actor to aid XRP cryptocurrency scams, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, DidYouKnowGaming used Twitter to inform his followers about a hack. Post receiving login credentials to the account, the hacker altered the YouTuber’s profile and cover images for Ripple’s logo. It’s believed that YouTube stepped in to ensure damage control by creating a boundary between XRP hackers and channel’s subscribers.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, it’s yet to be determined how the hackers got access to YouTube accounts but victimised YouTubers have been able to retrieve their accounts and removed videos, if any.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that crypto investors are vulnerable to attacks from deepfakes, which utilise artificial intelligence (AI) features. Reportedly, Tencent, a Chinese technology company, unveiled a new deepfakes development creation facility, which allows impersonation for 1,000 yuan.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Bitcoin Ordinals to boost the scope of mining and investing in Bitcoin

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn