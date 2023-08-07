XRP tokens continue to see a fall in its price

According to Cointelegraph, the XRP (XRP $0.62) price did not reach the expected levels after a recent favorable court ruling for the token. It is expected that John Deaton, a pro-XRP lawyer, was not able to meet the price targets he expected the cryptocurrency to reach.

Sources revealed that Deaton mentioned a post from a user named Moon Lambo on X (formerly Twitter), who denounced complaints from certain investors about the decreased rate of price in digital currencies year-to-date. Moon Lambo also mentioned that XRP has grown by 85% this year and is expected to have reached a positive overall trend, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that Analisa Torres, a Judge, has already mentioned that XRP will not be considered a security in certain circumstances. This decision is expected to have caused a fall in the rate of cryptocurrency in the Web3.0 ecosystem, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is believed that six years ago XRP had reached its all-time high which amounted to $3.84 Supposedly, Deaton expects that) getting $1 is possible, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

