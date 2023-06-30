Worldcoin accepts about being responsible for Safe deployments

Worldcoin is the reason behind Safe deployments to Optimism (OP) network with regard to last week, as stated by Tiago Sada, head of product, Worldcoin developer Tools for Humanity, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, certain Twitter users were under the impression of it being a Sybil attack or an address-farming method for profiting from coins transacted at wrong address. Reportedly, Worldcoin has a reputation for using Safes, since it provides gas-free transactions to verified humans. Recently, Worldcoin team revealed its migration from Polygon to Optimism.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, between June 21-27, 2023, an Optimism address developed more than 50 subaccounts, each of which conducted around 10,000-15,000 transactions, along with creation of Safe wallets. On June 26, 2023, Spreek, an on-chain researcher, took account of the nature of transactions and informed about it using Twitter.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on June 6, 2023, Optimism completed upgradation to its new “Bedrock” form, which lowered fees and deposit times. However, transaction count has gone up after the upgrade.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

