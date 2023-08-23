scorecardresearch
India’s Moon Mission

World Mobile launches on Google Play Store  

The app will include “TV white space” to exchange data through unused television broadcast spectrums

Written by FE Digital Currency
World Mobile is a decentralised wireless (DeWi) network operator
World Mobile, a decentralised wireless (DeWi) network operator, on August 22, 2023, announced the launch of its app on Google Play. It is believed that it will be available to users from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Tanzania, among others, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the launch comes after a series of beta tests conducted in numerous markets, including Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria, among others The World Mobile app is expected to be currently available in Zanzibar. 

It is believed that the app will include “TV white space” to send and receive data through unused television broadcast spectrums. Supposedly, it will also adapt SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service for mobile customer use, Cointelegraph added.

“It’s important to note that while this release introduces an array of exciting features, not all functions will be universally available due to the varying regulatory frameworks in different countries,” Cointelegraph concluded.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 16:48 IST

