Wipro launches Wipro ai360: An AI-based innovative ecosystem

Reportedly, Wipro ai360 will bring about 30,000 Wipro experts

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Wipro Limited is a technology services and consulting company
According to an official release, Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of Wipro ai360, an AI-based ecosystem. Supposedly, along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also plans to invest about one million dollars in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

It is believed that “ Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem might empower the talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutions for clients,” Thierry Delaporte, CEO, managing director, Wipro Limited, explained.

It is expected that Wipro ai360 will bring about 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with Wipro’s technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines. This is also expected to improve data analytics, AI, design, consulting, cybersecurity, develop new AI solutions and use them in all processes and practices. 

Furthermore, the one billion dollars investment might help to improve Wipro’s AI, data and analytics capabilities and foundation, R&D and platforms, and enhance FullStride Cloud, among others.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 19:06 IST

