Wipro launches CoE on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Wipro on Wednesday launched a new centre of excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The partnership is part of Wipro’s 1 billion dollars commitment to accelerate AI-led innovation, that the company announced last month.

The Wipro CoE on Generative AI is anchored within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, and will support foundational and applied research and nurture talent in this critical field, the company in a a regulatory filing.

The CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scale real-world problems. Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies, said the company.

It is believed that “We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology. This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems,” Subha Tatavarti, CTO, Wipro, explained.

Furthermore, “Through the creation of this Centre of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments,” Mausam, head,Yardi School of AI, IIT Delhi, concluded.

