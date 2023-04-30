Why do businesses need to be adaptive to new technologies- artificial intelligence and blockchain

By Manish Mishra

The integration of emerging technologies like Blockchain, AI, and Metaverse is driving a significant transformation in the business landscape. With the potential to offer unparalleled benefits, businesses that adapt to these new technologies can experience higher efficiency, cost reduction, and customer satisfaction. In this article, we will explore the business applications of these technologies and why it’s crucial for businesses to be adaptive to them.

Blockchain Technology:

Blockchain technology is a decentralized digital ledger that records transactions and maintains a database of all activities in a secure and transparent manner. The decentralized nature of Blockchain ensures that it’s virtually impossible to alter or manipulate the data, thereby making it a more secure and reliable technology. Some of the business applications of Blockchain are:

Supply Chain Management: Blockchain can help track the origin of a product, its journey through the supply chain and ensure authenticity, transparency, and accountability at each stage. For instance, Walmart has implemented Blockchain technology to track the origin of food products to ensure their quality and safety.

Smart Contracts: Blockchain can facilitate the creation of smart contracts that are self-executing and enforceable. This can help businesses automate contract management, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

Payment Systems: Blockchain can enable faster, cheaper, and more secure payment systems. For instance, Ripple’s Blockchain technology is used by some of the largest banks worldwide to facilitate cross-border payments.

Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the development of machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, decision-making, and language processing. AI can help businesses analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make predictions. Some of the business applications of AI are:

Chatbots: AI-powered chatbots can improve customer service by providing 24/7 support and responding to queries in real-time. For instance, Sephora uses chatbots to provide personalized beauty advice to its customers.

Predictive Analytics: AI can analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and make predictions. This can help businesses make data-driven decisions and improve their operational efficiency.

Fraud Detection: AI can help detect fraud in real time by analyzing transaction data and identifying suspicious patterns. For instance, Mastercard uses AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions.

How The Virtual CFO or CFO can help during the adoption of these new technologies?

As businesses adopt these new technologies, they face new regulatory, financial, and intellectual property protection challenges. A Virtual CFO (Chief Financial Officer) or CFO can play a vital role in helping businesses navigate these challenges. Here’s how:

Regulatory Compliance: Adopting emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, and Metaverse can create new regulatory compliance challenges. A Virtual CFO or CFO can help businesses understand the regulatory landscape, ensure compliance with laws and regulations, and avoid costly penalties. For instance, a Virtual CFO can assist in developing internal controls and policies to ensure data security and privacy compliance when implementing Blockchain technology.

Financial Management: The adoption of emerging technologies requires significant financial investment. A Virtual CFO or CFO can assist businesses in developing a comprehensive financial plan and budget for the adoption of these technologies. They can help identify potential funding sources, such as grants and loans, and ensure that the business is utilizing resources effectively. Moreover, a Virtual CFO or CFO can monitor the financial performance of the business and provide regular financial reports to ensure that the business is on track towards achieving its financial goals.

Intellectual Property Protection: Emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, and Metaverse require the creation and management of valuable intellectual property (IP). A Virtual CFO or CFO can assist businesses in protecting their IP by developing an IP strategy, filing for patents, and ensuring that the business is not infringing on the IP of others. For instance, a Virtual CFO can help a business that has developed a proprietary AI algorithm to apply for patents to protect its IP.

In addition to the above, a Virtual CFO or CFO can assist in assessing the risks and rewards of adopting emerging technologies, evaluating the return on investment (ROI), and providing advice on whether or not to pursue such technologies. They can also assist in identifying potential legal and tax implications, evaluating insurance requirements, and providing advice on mergers and acquisitions.

In conclusion, the integration of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, and Metaverse presents new challenges for businesses. A Virtual CFO or CFO can play a vital role in helping businesses navigate these challenges by providing expertise in regulatory compliance, financial management, and intellectual property protection. By partnering with a Virtual CFO or CFO, businesses can ensure that they are making informed decisions and maximizing the benefits of these new technologies.

The author is CA, Virtual CFO

